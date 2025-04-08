Aaron Judge Puts Himself in More Historic Company as New York Yankees Fall on Monday

Most RBI by an American League player through their team's first 10 games of a season:

19- Lou Gehrig (1927)

19- Manny Ramirez (1999)

19- Chris Davis (2013)

19- Jose Ramirez (2022)

18- Aaron Judge (2025 via 1 earlier today in his @Yankees defeat to DET)

18- Brooks Robinson (1966)