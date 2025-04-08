Aaron Judge Puts Himself in More Historic Company as New York Yankees Fall on Monday
The New York Yankees lost to the Detroit Tigers on Monday afternoon, falling 6-2. With the loss, the Yankees are now 6-4 while the Tigers improved to the same record.
Carlos Rodon delivered an uneven performance on the mound, going 6.0 innings, surrendering six runs (five earned) on four hits and three walks. He struck out eight.
Aaron Judge continued his hot start to the year, going 1-for-3 with an RBI. He's now hitting .325 and his RBI total is making some elite American League history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most RBI by an American League player through their team's first 10 games of a season:
19- Lou Gehrig (1927)
19- Manny Ramirez (1999)
19- Chris Davis (2013)
19- Jose Ramirez (2022)
18- Aaron Judge (2025 via 1 earlier today in his @Yankees defeat to DET)
18- Brooks Robinson (1966)
The 32-year-old Judge has six home runs and two stolen bases to go along with those 18 RBIs.
A two-time MVP, Judge is also a six-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger and a winner of the league's Roberto Clemente Award.
He's got 321 career home runs.
The Yankees and Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET. Veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco will make the start for New York. He's in the rotation because of injuries to Luis Gil and Gerrit Cole. Reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal will take the ball for Detroit. Surprisingly, he's 0-2 through two starts, suffering losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners.
