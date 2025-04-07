Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop Says There is No Extension Talk on The Table Right Now
On Sunday night, reports surfaced that the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero were in agreement on a monster 14-year contract worth $500 million.
Speaking on Monday afternoon, Jays star Bo Bichette says no extension is in the works for him right now.
Per Hazel Mae of Sportsnet on social media:
Spoke to Bo Bichette about a possible extension of his own, and winning championships with Guerrero Jr.:
"has been my goal since I was a kid.. to be with one organization my whole career, and building a winning culture with Vladdy, but nothing's on the table right now"
#BlueJays
Bichette, 27, is now in his seventh year, all with Toronto. He's a two-time All-Star who is a lifetime .290 hitter. He led the American League in hits in both 2021 and 2022 but is coming off a dreadful 2024 in which he hit just .225 with four home runs. He played only 81 games, missing significant time with multiple injuries.
He's out to a .286 start in 10 games this season with four RBIs. He's a free agent at the end of the year.
The son of former big-leaguer Dante Bichette, Bo was a second-pick of the Blue Jays in the 2016 MLB Draft out of the Florida high school ranks.
After getting swept by the New York Mets over the weekend, the Jays are back in action on Monday night when they travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox. The Blue Jays are 5-5 while the Sox are 6-4.
First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET as Jose Berrios (TOR) battles against Richard Fitts (BOS).
Related MLB Stories
GREENE MAKES HISTORY: Riley Greene, one of the top young players in baseball, hit an impressive home run for the Tigers in a Friday win over the White Sox. CLICK HERE:
TYING THE GREATS: With a three-homer game on Friday night, Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians is now tied for the most multi-homer games in team history. CLICK HERE:
SNELL to IL: Blake Snell, signed to a five-year deal this offseason, is headed to the injured list for the Los Angeles Dodgers. CLICK HERE: