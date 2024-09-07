Yordan Alvarez Ties Houston Astros Record With Another Multi-Home Run Game
Yordan Alvarez once again led the way for the Houston Astros' explosive offense on Friday, making history along the way.
The power-hitting left fielder gave his team a 4-0 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks via a 407-foot, three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth. Alvarez doubled down in the sixth, crushing a 420-foot, three-run home run to make it an eight-run ballgame.
Alvarez finished the night 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI, all while the Astros held on to win 8-0.
Alvarez has now gone yard multiple times in a single game in seven different times in 2024.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that ties Alvarez for the most multi-home run games in a single season in Astros history. Chris Carter also did so seven times in 2014.
Last Sunday, Alvarez passed Jose Abreu for fourth-most career multi-home run performances by a Cuban-born MLB player. Now, he is tied for third next to Kendrys Morales with 22.
Friday also marked Alvarez's third game with six-plus RBI in his career. That is tied for second-most in franchise history alongside Jose Cruz Sr., trailing only Jeff Bagwell, per TSN's StatsCentre.
Alvarez is batting .310 with 32 home runs, 79 RBI, a .970 OPS and a 5.0 WAR this season.
The 27-year-old was named an All-Star for the third consecutive season earlier this summer. After winning AL Rookie of the Year in 2019, Alvarez placed third in AL MVP voting in 2022 and 13th in 2023, and he could easily earn votes again this fall.
Alvarez has the third-most home runs in the American League over the last four seasons, trailing only Aaron Judge and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in that span.
Thanks in large part to Alvarez's production at the plate, the Astros are leading the AL West at 76-65, owning a 4.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners and an MLB-best 64-41 record since May 9. They are set to continue their series with the Diamondbacks at 4:10 p.m. ET on Saturday.
