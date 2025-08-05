Athletics Breakout Star Bolsters Rookie of the Year Case With Historic Hot Streak
With his teammate, shortstop Jacob Wilson, on the injured list, Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz is cementing himself as the AL Rookie of the Year favorite.
Kurtz racked up four hits, two walks and two RBIs over the weekend against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is now batting .304 with 23 home runs, 18 doubles, 61 RBIs, a 1.030 OPS and 3.6 WAR on the season, compared to Wilson's .312 batting average, 10 home runs, 17 doubles, 45 RBIs, .793 OPS and 2.0 WAR.
Over his last 50 games, Kurtz is batting .334 with 22 home runs, 16 doubles, 55 RBIs and a 1.224 OPS. His four-homer performance on July 25 remains the defining moment of his rookie campaign, but it is far from his only historic accomplishment.
According to OptaSTATS, Kurtz is the first rookie to record at least 55 RBIs over a 50-game span since Norm Zauchin did so with the Boston Red Sox in 1955. Zauchin went on to finish third in AL Rookie of the Year voting, thanks in part to his MLB-leading 105 strikeouts and his .676 OPS after July 19.
Kurtz, who the A's selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, didn't make his big league debut until April 23. The 22-year-old proceeded to hit .208 with a .558 OPS through his first 23 games in the majors.
And yet, DraftKings Sportsbook is giving him minus-6000 odds to win AL Rookie of the Year. Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony, Houston Astros third baseman-turned-right fielder Cam Smith and Red Sox catcher Carlos Narváez are running in second, third and fourth, leapfrogging Wilson in recent weeks.
Kurtz and the A's had Monday off, but will return to action Tuesday against the Washington Nationals. First pitch from D.C. is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.
