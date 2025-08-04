Pittsburgh Pirates Reportedly Discussing Possible Paul Skenes Contract Extension
Before he even reached the big leagues, Paul Skenes was held up as the face of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The former No. 1 overall pick hasn't disappointed over the past two seasons, either, establishing himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball. And while the Pirates have club control of the 23-year-old ace through the end of the 2029 campaign, they don't appear to be resting on their laurels when it comes to keeping him in Pittsburgh long-term.
93.7 The Fan's Dan Zangrilli went on Monday's episode of "The PM Team" to talk about the Pirates' weekend series against the Colorado Rockies and their moves at the trade deadline. Co-host Andrew Fillipponi asked Zangrilli if the Pirates, as has been rumored, have tried to "make some headway" on a contract extension with Skenes.
Zangrilli replied with a simple yes before going deeper into what those negotiations have looked like.
"Well, I think that they look at it as a long-shot, an uphill battle," Zangrilli said. "But that's not gonna deter them from trying."
According to Zangrilli, whatever extension the Pirates could give to Skenes would have to be "creative," on top of overpaying him in the short term. Pittsburgh's front office remains "gun-shy" about committing a massive overall number to the young righty, but guaranteeing salaries for his four remaining years of control – plus one bonus season – could be the middle ground.
The Pirates traded away third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, closer David Bednar, starting pitcher Bailey Falter and reliever Caleb Ferguson just last week, which leaves money on the table that could go into Skenes' pocket.
"With the money that they've presumably freed up, maybe that is allocated to try to extend this window," Zangrilli said. "Because everybody's talking about this timeline, well maybe if they can push the finish line back on this, then that might be money well-spent."
Zangrilli also noted that center fielder Oneil Cruz is playing himself into a big-time extension of his own, which could play into how much the Pirates are willing to set aside for Skenes.
Skenes is 6-8 with a 2.02 ERA, 0.920 WHIP, 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 5.4 WAR through 23 starts this season. He won NL Rookie of the Year and placed third in NL Cy Young voting in 2024.
Related MLB Stories
- GRAY-ROD RULED OUT: Grayson Rodriguez won't pitch in 2025 after all, but the Baltimore Orioles' former top prospect could be ready for spring training after going under the knife. CLICK HERE
- PIRATES LEADOFF EXPLOSION: Liover Peguero and Spencer Horwitz handed leadoff duties for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday and Sunday, mashing their way into the record books. CLICK HERE
- TODAY IN HISTORY: After hitting his 500th career home run on Aug. 4, 2007, Alex Rodriguez joined another exclusive club on the same day three years later. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.