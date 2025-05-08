Athletics Rookie Jacob Wilson Notches 4 Hits, Breaks All-Time American League Record
With the game on the line, Jacob Wilson failed to come through in the clutch.
It was a departure for the Athletics' rookie shortstop, who had been otherwise perfect at the plate against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.
Wilson opened the contest with a single and a run in the first, followed by a double in the second and an RBI double in the fourth. Wilson added another single in the seventh before striking out with a man on base to end the ballgame.
Even though the A's lost 6-5, Wilson finished the afternoon 4-for-5. He is now batting .357 with an .859 OPS on the season, racking up 40 singles, eight doubles, three home runs, 20 runs and 21 RBIs through 36 games.
According to OptaSTATS, Wilson reached 40 singles and 20 RBIs in fewer games than any other rookie in American League history, dating back to when RBIs were first tracked in 1920. On the National League side, Luis Olmo and Gino Cimoli also reached those marks in 36 games with the then-Brooklyn Dodgers in 1943 and 1957.
The 23-year-old Wilson, who was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, will take Thursday off along with the rest of his teammates. He will get a chance to add to his record-breaking totals Friday against the New York Yankees.
