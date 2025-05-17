Atlanta Braves Complete Historic Turnaround By Getting Over .500 with Win on Friday
The Atlanta Braves have officially put their dreadful 0-7 start to the season behind them.
After beating the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Friday night at Fenway Park, the Braves are over .500 for the first time this season at 23-22.
Former Red Sox ace Chris Sale dominated his old team, going seven strong innings and allowing just one earned run. He walked two and struck out eight. The reigning National League Cy Young winner, Sale is now 2-3 with a 3.62 ERA.
Matt Olson (8) and Sean Murphy (8) each hit home runs.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the Braves are the first team since 2008 to start the year with seven-plus losses and then get back over .500.
The Braves (23-22) are the the 5th team to move above .500 after losing 7+ consecutive games to begin a season, joining:
2008 Tigers (0-7 to 41-40)
1983 Astros (0-9 to 33-32)
1980 Braves (0-7 to 66-65)
1945 Red Sox (0-8 to 21-20)
h/t @MLBNetwork research squad
And the Braves should get even stronger in the coming weeks, as Spencer Strider is about to return to the starting rotation and Ronald Acuna Jr. has just begin a minor league rehab assignment. Acuna is recovering from a torn ACL while Strider had a hamstring issue.
The Braves and Red Sox will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET. Grant Holmes will pitch for Atlanta while Lucas Giolito takes the ball for Boston.
Holmes is 2-3 with a 4.14 ERA. Giolito is 1-1 with a 5.51.
Related MLB Stories
MAC MILLER TIME: Mac Miller was a popular rapper from Pittsburgh who died at the age of 26 in 2018. This July, the Pirates will honor his life with a commemorative bobblehead. CLICK HERE:
A JUDGIAN BLAST: Aaron Judge continues to make history at the plate, now doing something not seen since 1956. CLICK HERE:
SNAPPING OUT OF IT: Patrick Corbin is 3-2 for the Texas Rangers this season as he looks to break a historic streak on the mound. CLICK HERE: