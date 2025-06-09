Boston Red Sox Closer Continues to Move Up Historic All-Time Saves List
The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 11-7 on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, taking the three-game series from their longtime rivals.
The Sox' offense was the driving force in this game, as Kristian Campbell, Carlos Narvaez, Trevor Story, Abraham Toro and Rafael Devers each hit home runs in the win, backing a five-inning performance from Hunter Dobbins.
Closer Aroldis Chapman came onto get the final out of the game, earning his 11th save of the season. He also now has 346 career saves, which puts him just outside 14th place on the all-time saves list.
The 37-year-old has been excellent this season, pitching to a 1.71 ERA in 29 games and striking out 35 batters in 26.1 innings. He has a 0.91 WHIP. A 16-year veteran of the Cincinnati Reds, Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Red Sox, Chapman is one of the most dominant relievers of the 2010s. He also won a World Series in 2016 with the Cubs and in 2023 with the Rangers.
Lifetime, he's 58-47 with a 2.60 ERA. The Red Sox are one of the more disappointing teams in baseball at 32-35, and if they continue to fall out of the race, Chapman will be a hot name at the upcoming trade deadline.
The Red Sox are back in action on Monday night when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Shane Baz (TBR) pitches against Brayan Bello (SOX).
Related MLB Stories
CANDID CAMERON: Noah Cameron, the No. 5 prospect in the Royals organization, is doing things we haven't seen in more than 40 years through his first five starts. CLICK HERE:
TOUGH TO HEAR: It may be tough to think about, but a Red Sox trade of Jarren Duran actually makes some sense. Here's why. CLICK HERE:
FOR SALE: Chris Sale racked up another double-digit strikeout game and continues to climb the all-time list. CLICK HERE: