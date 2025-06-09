Fastball

Boston Red Sox Closer Continues to Move Up Historic All-Time Saves List

The Sox took down the Yankees on Sunday night as Aroldis Chapman picked up another save.

Brady Farkas

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 7.
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) pitches against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 7. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 11-7 on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, taking the three-game series from their longtime rivals.

The Sox' offense was the driving force in this game, as Kristian Campbell, Carlos Narvaez, Trevor Story, Abraham Toro and Rafael Devers each hit home runs in the win, backing a five-inning performance from Hunter Dobbins.

Closer Aroldis Chapman came onto get the final out of the game, earning his 11th save of the season. He also now has 346 career saves, which puts him just outside 14th place on the all-time saves list.

The 37-year-old has been excellent this season, pitching to a 1.71 ERA in 29 games and striking out 35 batters in 26.1 innings. He has a 0.91 WHIP. A 16-year veteran of the Cincinnati Reds, Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Red Sox, Chapman is one of the most dominant relievers of the 2010s. He also won a World Series in 2016 with the Cubs and in 2023 with the Rangers.

Lifetime, he's 58-47 with a 2.60 ERA. The Red Sox are one of the more disappointing teams in baseball at 32-35, and if they continue to fall out of the race, Chapman will be a hot name at the upcoming trade deadline.

The Red Sox are back in action on Monday night when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Shane Baz (TBR) pitches against Brayan Bello (SOX).

Related MLB Stories

CANDID CAMERON: Noah Cameron, the No. 5 prospect in the Royals organization, is doing things we haven't seen in more than 40 years through his first five starts. CLICK HERE:

TOUGH TO HEAR: It may be tough to think about, but a Red Sox trade of Jarren Duran actually makes some sense. Here's why. CLICK HERE:

FOR SALE: Chris Sale racked up another double-digit strikeout game and continues to climb the all-time list. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History