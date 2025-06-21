Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Moves Up Franchise's All-Time Wins Leaderboard
The Boston Red Sox's series-opening win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday did more than just move the club to 10-2 over their last 12 contests.
For one, it was a meaningful victory over the team to whom they just traded All-Star designated hitter Rafael Devers, who went 0-for-5 in the much-anticipated reunion. But beyond that, the win helped manager Alex Cora further cement his name in the Red Sox's history books.
As noted by the team's former director of media relations, J.P. Long, Cora now ranks third all-time in wins by a Red Sox manager. He was previously tied with Pinky Higgins before recording win No. 561 on Friday.
The only skippers still above Cora on the list are Joe Cronin and Terry Francona. At his current pace, Cora wouldn't reach Francona until midway through the 2027 season – the final year of his contract.
Cora first joined the Red Sox in 2018, guiding them to a World Series title right off the bat. He was suspended for the 2020 season for his role in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal during the 2017 postseason, but the Puerto Rican skipper returned to Boston and led them to the playoffs again in 2021.
The Red Sox signed Cora to a three-year extension last July, a few months before his deal was set to expire, despite a multi-year playoff drought. After finishing 2024 with a .500 record, Cora has Boston sitting in the third AL Wild Card spot with a 40-37 mark so far in 2025.
Boston and San Francisco will meet again Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.
