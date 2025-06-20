New York Yankees to Sell Milkshake Celebrating 50th Anniversary of "Jaws"
Back on June 20, 1975, the New York Yankees visited the Detroit Tigers, losing 10-9.
More notably, though, "Jaws" hit theaters for the first time.
The Yankees are celebrating the film's 50th anniversary this weekend, introducing some Jaws-inspired concessions on Friday. At every Yankee Stadium concession stand that sells fountain soda, a Yankees-Jaws souvenir cup will be available for purchase.
Fans can also buy a Jaws Milkshake, which is made to look like a shark attack, in Sections 112, 125 and 324. It is made from vanilla ice cream with raspberry sauce, whipped cream, blue gummy sharks and Life Savers gummies.
The promotions will last from June 20 to 22, all throughout the Yankees' series against the Baltimore Orioles.
With their six-game losing streak in their rear-view mirror, the Yankees have a chance to build on their 2.5-game lead atop the AL East standings. First pitch against the Orioles is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.
