Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher Dennis Santana Suspended 4 Games For Altercation With Fan
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana has been suspended four games for his role in an altercation with a fan on Thursday, MLB announced Friday.
The Pirates were playing on the road against the Detroit Tigers, wrapping up the back half of a doubleheader, when Santana and a security guard went to confront a group of fans who were standing above the visitor's bullpen. Santana leapt and took a swing at one fan, although he did not appear to make contact.
The fan was kicked out of Comerica Park, while Santana addressed the moment in the clubhouse after the game.
"You guys know me and I’m a calm demeanor type of person," Santana said through a translator, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Noah Hiles. "I’ve never had any issues for any of the teams that I’ve played for and I guess the guy crossed the line a few times."
Santana did not elaborate on the incident, but he did admit that the fan's behavior did not justify his actions. He is appealing the suspension.
Santana, who is in his eighth MLB season, is enjoying a career year on the mound. The former Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, New York Mets and New York Yankees reliever is 2-1 with a 1.72 ERA, 0.830 WHIP, five saves and a 1.4 WAR through 32 appearances out of the Pirates' bullpen.
The righty tossed six pitches and recorded one out on Thursday, so he should be available to pitch again this weekend against the Rangers, depending on when his appeal is addressed.
