Boston Red Sox Rookie Roman Anthony Extends Historic Hot Streak at the Plate
Roman Anthony had been heating up at the plate, but baseball's top prospect had yet to go yard at Fenway Park.
Until Monday night, when the young Boston Red Sox outfielder finally sent one over the fence in front of a raucous home crowd.
The Red Sox led the Colorado Rockies 3-1 when Anthony delivered a 418-foot, two-run bomb in the fifth. He finished the contest 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs, all while Boston went on to win 9-3.
Anthony was batting .114 with a .518 OPS as of June 25, but he is now batting .250 with a .751 OPS. The 21-year-old has hit .386 with a .994 OPS over his last 10 games, racking up 17 hits, six extra-base hits, six RBIs and eight runs in that time.
According to the team's former director of media relations J.P. Long, Anthony became the fifth player in Red Sox history to record at least 17 hits over a 10-game span at his age or younger. Hall of Famers Tris Speaker, Bobby Doerr and Ted Williams each achieved the feat, while Tony Conigliaro was the last to do so in 1964.
Behind Anthony's red-hot bat, the Red Sox are 7-2 over their last nine games. If they can keep it up against the lowly Rockies on Tuesday and Wednesday, Boston could be sitting in a Wild Card spot by the end of the week.
