Roman Anthony is 17-for-44 (.386) with 6 XBH in his last 10 games. He’s 21 years and 56 days old.



Red Sox with 17+ hits in a 10-game span at that age or younger:



Roman Anthony (2025)

Tony Conigliaro (1964)

HOF Ted Williams (1939)

HOF Bobby Doerr (1938)

HOF Tris Speaker (1909)