Athletics' Jacob Lopez Breaks Franchise Record With Wild Run of Strikeouts

Jacob Lopez didn't have his best showing on the mound Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, but his seven consecutive strikeouts between the first and third innings made A's history.

Sam Connon

West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park.
Even though he bookended it with a so-so outing, Jacob Lopez went on a historic run Sunday night in West Sacramento.

The Athletics left-hander gave up two singles, a walk and a hit batsman to the first five San Francisco Giants he faced in the decisive rubber match. That put the A's down 1-0 early, since Willy Adames' walk came with the bases loaded.

From there, though, Lopez punched out Luis Matos and Mike Yastrzemski to get out of the jam. He then struck out the side in the second – all swinging – then added two more swinging strikeouts to open the third.

Matt Chapman finally broke the Giants out of their strikeout streak by popping out to first on a full count. Still, Lopez had recorded seven Ks in a row, seemingly getting the Athletics back on track.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Lopez is the first A's pitcher since at least 1961 with seven consecutive strikeouts in a game.

Lopez proceeded to give up a leadoff home run to Adames in the fourth, then a pair of singles in the fifth before getting the hook. Reliever J.T. Ginn issued a bases-loaded walk of his own, plus a ground-rule double to Matos, meaning Lopez was charged for four earned runs in 4.1 innings.

That bumped Lopez’s season ERA from 3.88 to 4.26. The 27-year-old swingman – who was drafted by the Giants in 2018 – fell to 2-5 when the A’s lost 6-2.

And yet, the southpaw carries a 0.4 WAR with the All-Star break nearing, establishing himself as a key member of the Athletics’ pitching staff.

After taking Monday off, the A’s will host the Atlanta Braves in a series starting Tuesday. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 10:05 p.m. ET.

Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

