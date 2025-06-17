Fastball

Boston Red Sox's Rotation on Historic Tear Not Seen Since 2004 World Series Team

Lucas Giolito powered the Boston Red Sox to a shutout win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday, extending a streak the team has only matched twice in the last 48 seasons.

Sam Connon

Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) reacts after a strikeout to end the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) reacts after a strikeout to end the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

With their star slugger shipped out, it is only fitting that the Boston Red Sox's pitching staff has them surging.

The Red Sox won their first game after trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, beating the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Monday. That extended the team's winning streak to six games, on top of marking their second consecutive shutout.

Lucas Giolito, who started game one of the winning streak with 6.0 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, tossed another 6.0 scoreless on Monday. He has joined forces with Brayan Bello, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler and Hunter Dobbins to string together a historic stretch on the mound.

According to Boston's former director of media relations J.P. Long, this marks the first time the Red Sox have gone 6-0 with a 1.15 ERA or lower over a span of six games since 2004. Before that, the franchise hadn't achieved the feat since 1978.

The 2004 Red Sox, famously, snapped an 86-year drought by winning the World Series. The 1978 squad won 99 games, but got boxed out of the playoff picture nonetheless.

With the modern playoff format, Boston wouldn't get that unlucky in 2025. Of course, the team is only on pace to go 83-79 this season, so their pitching staff would have to keep up the good work for more than a week to get them back to October.

On the whole this season, the Red Sox rank 17th in MLB with a 3.91 ERA. Giolito, for example, still only has a 4.73 ERA even after his back-to-back gems.

The Red Sox and Mariners will face off again Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.

Related MLB Stories

  • KURTZ WALKS IT OFF: Nick Kurtz may only be 22 years old, but that didn't stop the first round pick from blasting the Athletics to a clutch victory over the Houston Astros on Monday. CLICK HERE
  • FATHER'S DAY ATTENDANCE SPIKE: On top of averaging 39,255 fans per game on Father's Day, MLB contests drew a total of 1.7 million fans over the weekend to set new high marks post-2008. CLICK HERE
  • ROYALS ROOKIE DEALING: Noah Cameron tossed another gem for the Kansas City Royals in their showdown with the Athletics on Sunday, further cementing the young lefty in the history books. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History