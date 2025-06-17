Boston Red Sox's Rotation on Historic Tear Not Seen Since 2004 World Series Team
With their star slugger shipped out, it is only fitting that the Boston Red Sox's pitching staff has them surging.
The Red Sox won their first game after trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, beating the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Monday. That extended the team's winning streak to six games, on top of marking their second consecutive shutout.
Lucas Giolito, who started game one of the winning streak with 6.0 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, tossed another 6.0 scoreless on Monday. He has joined forces with Brayan Bello, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler and Hunter Dobbins to string together a historic stretch on the mound.
According to Boston's former director of media relations J.P. Long, this marks the first time the Red Sox have gone 6-0 with a 1.15 ERA or lower over a span of six games since 2004. Before that, the franchise hadn't achieved the feat since 1978.
The 2004 Red Sox, famously, snapped an 86-year drought by winning the World Series. The 1978 squad won 99 games, but got boxed out of the playoff picture nonetheless.
With the modern playoff format, Boston wouldn't get that unlucky in 2025. Of course, the team is only on pace to go 83-79 this season, so their pitching staff would have to keep up the good work for more than a week to get them back to October.
On the whole this season, the Red Sox rank 17th in MLB with a 3.91 ERA. Giolito, for example, still only has a 4.73 ERA even after his back-to-back gems.
The Red Sox and Mariners will face off again Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.
