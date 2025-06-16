MLB Breaks Father's Day Attendance Record That Stood For Nearly 2 Decades
All across the country, Americans opted to celebrate their dads with their favorite pastime.
MLB announced Monday afternoon that an average of 39,255 fans attended games on Father's Day. That marked the highest average Sunday attendance since 2008.
The weekend total of 1.7 million fans was the second-largest 45-game weekend in 17 season, per the league.
The Boston Red Sox hosting the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Francisco Giants surely helped boost the numbers, given the must-see nature of those heated divisional showdowns. The New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles were among the other clubs who welcomed a flood of fans over the weekend.
The surge in attendance comes in the wake of several other high-marks set over the course of the spring.
MLB broke the all-time attendance record for a pre-June Wednesday on May 14, just before the inaugural rivalry weekend caused a spike not seen in 13 years. The league-wide attendance on April 18 was the highest for a Friday in April with no home openers since 2008, while the average attendance in April as a whole reached its highest mark since 2017.
