Boston Red Sox' Superstar Sets Awful Record Through Team's First Three Games
The Boston Red Sox were beaten 4-3 on Saturday by the Texas Rangers, dropping to 1-2 on the young season.
In the loss, Rafael Devers continued his first week struggles. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and has yet to record a hit.
He's also made some unenviable history, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Boston Red Sox DH Rafael Devers just set a major-league record by striking out 10 times in the first three games of the season.
Still just 28 years old, there's no reason to believe that Devers won't figure this out, but it has been a tumultuous few weeks for him. First, the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman, who has bumped Devers from third base to designated hitter. Furthermore, Devers dealt with a shoulder injury through a good portion of the spring and got a late start.
Now in his ninth season, Devers has been one of the most productive hitters in baseball over that stretch. He's a .278 career hitter who has hit exactly 200 home runs. He has 639 RBIs.
He's coming off a year in which he hit .272 with 28 homers and 83 RBIs. The Red Sox finished 81-81 last year but missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season.
However, the expectations are much higher this season after signing Walker Buehler and Bregman, as well as trading for Garrett Crochet.
The Red Sox and Rangers will finish out their series on Sunday afternoon at 2:35 p.m. ET. Richard Fitts, one of the Red Sox' Top 30 prospects, will pitch against Jacob deGrom, who is making his season debut for Texas.
