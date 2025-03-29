Boston Red Sox Change Up Uniform Plans Big Time in 2025
The Boston Red Sox lost on Friday night, falling to the Texas Rangers by a score of 4-1 at Globe Life Field. The Sox are now 1-1 after the defeat while the Rangers have the same record after the win.
Any one watching the game likely noticed a different look for the Red Sox, who were wearing red uniforms with no names on the back. The Red Sox have ditched the navy blue uniforms this season and have changed their uniform rotation entirely.
According to Sean McAdam of MassLive, the Red Sox will wear reds on the road on Fridays, the yellow "old" City Connects on home Saturdays and the new green City Connects at home on Friday's once they come out.
It's a big change for the Red Sox and their fans. Boston will continue its series with the Rangers through the weekend before heading to Baltimore for a series with the Orioles on Monday. They won't play their home opener until Friday, April 4.
Boston enters this season with a great deal of expectations after signing Walker Buehler and Alex Bregman this offseason. They also traded for 2024 All-Star Garrett Crochet in a big deal with the Chicago White Sox.
The Red Sox will take on the Rangers on Saturday with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Buehler will make his first start for the Sox after helping the Dodgers win the World Series last season. Veteran right-hander Tyler Mahle will be on the mound for Texas.
He made just three appearances last season.
Related MLB Stories
TANDEM HISTORY: Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. do something not seen in 35 years as the Padres beat the Braves on Opening Day. CLICK HERE:
GENO's HOT: Eugenio Suarez hit a home run on Opening Night, re-writing his own personal history books. CLICK HERE:
DYNAMIC PAIR: Bobby Witt Jr. and Julio Rodriguez enter the year joined at the hip in some incredible history. CLICK HERE: