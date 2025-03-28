Chicago Cubs Catcher Puts Out Historic Offensive Output as Team Earns First Win
After getting swept in the two-game Tokyo Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Chicago Cubs are finally in the win column.
Chicago toppled the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-6 on the domestic Opening Day on Thursday night at Chase Field.
In the win, Cubs' catcher Miguel Amaya put together a big night, going 2-for-5 with five RBis. The effort put him at the forefront of some obscure Cubs history, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy.
Miguel Amaya is the first Cubs catcher in franchise history to produce a 5-RBI game within the team’s first 3 games of the season.
Amaya, 26, is now in the third year of his career, all with the Cubs. The Panama native is a .229 career hitter with 13 homers and 71 RBIs.
Now that the Cubs are in the win column, they can go to work on fulfilling a hopeful National League championship season. The team went out and acquired MVP candidate Kyle Tucker in an offseason trade with the Houston Astros and appear primed to strike in an average National League Central.
The Cubs and Diamondbacks will play all through the weekend, opening the season with a four-game series. Friday night's game is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET as Jameson Taillon pitches against Merrill Kelly.
Taillon, a 33-year-old veteran of the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees and Cubs, went 12-8 last year with a 3.27 ERA. He struck out just 125 batters in 165.1 innings, proving he's more of a "pitch to contact" guy at this point of his career.
