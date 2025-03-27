Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes Makes Baseball History with Opening Day Start
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes made some baseball history on Thursday, earning the Opening Day start at the Miami Marlins.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Paul Skenes, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 Draft, is the fastest No. 1 overall pick to make his 1st Opening Day start
Prior quickest: Mike Moore (No 1 pick 1981, Opening Day SP 1984) & Stephen Strasburg (No 1 pick 2009, Opening Day SP 2012)
h/t @MLB_PR
Skenes, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, put together an incredible season in 2024, going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA. He also started the All-Star Game for the National League and was a top-three finalist for the National League Cy Young Award. He struck out 170 batters in 133.0 innings.
He continued the strong start to his career on Thursday, tossing 5.1 innings against the Marlins. He surrendered two runs on three hits, walking two and striking out seven.
Skenes makes up a solid top-of-the-rotation for the Pirates along with Jared Jones and Mitch Keller. However, Jones is on the injured list right now with an elbow problem. Eventually, Skenes will pair with top prospect Bubba Chandler, who is beginning the year in the minor leagues but could be up soon.
The Pirates finished last in the National League Central last season, but with this pitching depth and the spark from Oneil Cruz, there is some optimism in Pittsburgh once again.
The Pirates lead the Marlins 4-2 in the eighth inning at the time of this posting. The two teams play again Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
FUTURE FOR ADLEY? Adley Rutschman and the Orioles haven't come together on a long-term contract agreement yet, but the bar has been set after Cal Raleigh's extension with the Mariners. CLICK HERE:
JAYS LOOKAHEAD: According to Fastball columnist Brady Farkas, the Toronto Blue Jays are the most intriguing team in baseball this year. Here's why:
PETTITTE BACK IN NY: New York Yankees legend Andy Pettitte will be back in New York for Opening Day on Thursday as he'll throw the ceremonial first pitch. CLICK HERE: