The Baltimore Orioles Were Just Sent a Huge Message With Regards to Adley Rutschman's Future
On Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners reportedly agreed to a six-year contract worth $105 million with catcher Cal Raleigh. Though Raleigh is not an All-Star (yet), he has a very accomplished resume: He was a Gold and Platinum Glove winner in 2024 and also finished as a runner-up for the American League Silver Slugger at catcher.
His deal has now set the bar for the Baltimore Orioles with regards to any extension talks with catcher Adley Rutschman.
Let's examine a few points between the two: Raleigh is 28, while Rutschman is 27. Raleigh was under control for three more years, while Rutschman is under control for four. Both of those points probably mean that Rutschman has a little more leverage than Raleigh did in the negotiating room.
Rutschman also has the cache of being the former No. 1 pick in the draft and he's a two-time All-Star and a Silver Slugger winner. As a result of those points, Rutschman likely has even more bargaining power.
The Orioles undoubtedly want to keep Rutschman in the fold for the long time, and if they're going to, they have a starting point of what it will take. And Rutschman now knows what a deal could look like, and then some.
The Orioles will open up the season on Thursday afternoon at the Toronto Blue Jays. They are coming off a year in which they finished second in the American League East and lost in the wild card round of the playoffs to the Kansas City Royals.
Rutschman is a .261 career hitter.
