Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians Team Up For Historically Wild 2nd Inning
After retiring the Chicago Cubs in order in the bottom of the first, Cleveland Guardians righty Gavin Williams was having a tough go in the second.
Pete Crow-Armstrong, Dansby Swanson and Michael Busch opened the frame with consecutive singles, then Carson Kelly made it a 3-0 ballgame with a double to left. Kelly advanced to third on an error, putting Williams in a tough spot with no outs in the inning.
Williams struggled to throw strikes with the pressure mounting, and yet he still somehow dodged any additional damage.
Kelly tried to score on a wild pitch, only to get tagged out by Williams at the plate. Then, after he walked Nico Hoerner on five pitches, Williams picked him off at first. Williams issued a four-pitch walk to Matt Shaw, then picked him off as well to get out of the inning.
Citing the Elias Sports Bureau, ESPN's Jesse Rogers noted that it was the first inning since Aug. 30, 1991, in which a team got three outs despite every batter reaching safely.
Williams hung around until the sixth inning, when he eventually gave up a fourth run on a Seiya Suzuki solo homer. But considering he allowed seven hits and four walks with only two strikeouts, the score could have gotten a lot more tilted if not for his creative workarounds in the second.
Still, the Cubs went on to win 5-2, in spite of their errors on the basepaths. Williams fell to 5-4 on the season, all while his ERA climbed from 3.68 to 3.86.
The Guardians will look the bounce back Wednesday, taking on the Cubs again at 8:05 p.m. ET.
