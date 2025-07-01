Cincinnati Reds Rookie Chase Burns Gets Rocked to Historic Degree at Fenway Park
Chase Burns enjoyed a dominant journey through the minors before making history in his MLB debut last week.
The Cincinnati Reds right-hander didn't find quite as much success Monday night.
Burns walked the first Boston Red Sox batter he faced, then fell victim to an error by second baseman Matt McLain on what should have been a double play ball. Things only got worse from there, as the Red Sox added hit after hit to make the most of the second chance.
Boston led 6-0 and had batted around the lineup by the time Burns finally got the hook with only one down in the opening frame. The rookie was charged with one more run when Brent Suter allowed an inherited runner to score, making it 7-0 Red Sox.
Even though only five of those runs were earned, it still made for a historically poor outing for the 22-year-old flamethrower.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Burns is just the second pitcher in MLB history to allow seven-plus runs in an outing of fewer than 1.0 inning at Fenway Park within the first two games of their career. Vernon Wilshere was previously the only member of the exclusive club, reaching his low point on July 6, 1934.
Burns allowed six hits and three earned runs across 5.0 innings in his first MLB appearance on June 24, racking up eight strikeouts along the way. The 2024 first round pick was 7-3 with a 1.77 ERA, 0.773 WHIP and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings through 13 career minor league starts prior to his promotion.
For the first time in a long time, Burns met his match Monday night. The Red Sox's local broadcast theorized that Burns was potentially tipping his pitches, which could at least give him a straightforward path toward a bounce back outing his next time out.
Midway through the sixth inning, the Red Sox lead the Reds 9-6.
