Fastball

Cincinnati Reds Rookie Chase Burns Gets Rocked to Historic Degree at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox chased Chase Burns off the mound early on in their showdown with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night, scoring seven runs against the youngster.

Sam Connon

Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chase Burns enjoyed a dominant journey through the minors before making history in his MLB debut last week.

The Cincinnati Reds right-hander didn't find quite as much success Monday night.

Burns walked the first Boston Red Sox batter he faced, then fell victim to an error by second baseman Matt McLain on what should have been a double play ball. Things only got worse from there, as the Red Sox added hit after hit to make the most of the second chance.

Boston led 6-0 and had batted around the lineup by the time Burns finally got the hook with only one down in the opening frame. The rookie was charged with one more run when Brent Suter allowed an inherited runner to score, making it 7-0 Red Sox.

Even though only five of those runs were earned, it still made for a historically poor outing for the 22-year-old flamethrower.

According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Burns is just the second pitcher in MLB history to allow seven-plus runs in an outing of fewer than 1.0 inning at Fenway Park within the first two games of their career. Vernon Wilshere was previously the only member of the exclusive club, reaching his low point on July 6, 1934.

Burns allowed six hits and three earned runs across 5.0 innings in his first MLB appearance on June 24, racking up eight strikeouts along the way. The 2024 first round pick was 7-3 with a 1.77 ERA, 0.773 WHIP and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings through 13 career minor league starts prior to his promotion.

For the first time in a long time, Burns met his match Monday night. The Red Sox's local broadcast theorized that Burns was potentially tipping his pitches, which could at least give him a straightforward path toward a bounce back outing his next time out.

Midway through the sixth inning, the Red Sox lead the Reds 9-6.

Related MLB Stories

  • SMITH ON WILD PACE: Will Smith has been a reliable force in the middle of the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup, achieving feats not seen since San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey back in 2012. CLICK HERE
  • CRUZ MAKES HISTORY: Oneil Cruz crushed two home runs in the Pittsburgh Pirates' win over the New York Mets on Sunday, bringing him to 15 homers and 27 stolen bases through only three months of action. CLICK HERE
  • MARLINS ON FIRE: By completing their sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, the Miami Marlins extended their winning streak to seven and won their ninth away game in a row. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

Home/History