Chicago Cubs Pull Off Historic Comeback to Beat New York Mets on Monday Night
Despite being no-hit for seven innings, the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the New York Mets on Monday night, 3-1, at Citi Field.
Tied at 1-1 in the top of the ninth, the Cubs got a double from Mike Tauchman and a homer from Christopher Morel with two outs to fuel the victory.
The win moves the Cubs to 18-11 on the year and snaps a two-game losing streak while the loss puts the Mets at 14-14 overall.
This was just the fourth win in the last 50 years for the Cubs after being no-hit for at least seven innings.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Cubs’ wins when held hitless thru at least first 7 innings, last 50 seasons:
Today at Mets (Luis Severino)
5/12/92 at HOU (Jimmy Jones)
8/1/76 vs STL (John Denny)
9/24/75 vs NYM (Tom Seaver)
Severino was incredible for the Mets, allowing one run on one hit and two walks through eight innings. He has an ERA of 2.31 for the season and didn't surrender his first hit until the bottom of the eighth inning (a single by Dansby Swanson).
Though he didn't flirt with a no-hitter, Jameson Taillon was awesome for the Cubs as well. He went 7.1 innings for the Cubs, giving up one run on four hits. He's got an ERA of 1.50 since returning from the injured list.
The Cubs and Mets will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Javier Assad (2-0, 2.00 ERA) pitches for Chicago against Sean Manaea (1-1, 3.33) for the Mets.
