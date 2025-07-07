Chicago Cubs Offense Makes Team History Not Seen in Nearly 100 Years
The Chicago Cubs continued their excellent first half of the season on Sunday, bullying the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 at Wrigley Field.
With the win, the Cubs moved to 54-36 through 90 games, and the offense also made some history not seen in nearly 100 years, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
This is the Cubs’ 16th game with 10+ runs, their most thru 90 games since 1929 (20)
Before that, last time with that many 10-run performances thru 90 for them? 1898!
Nico Hoerner went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three runs scored, while Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch each had multi-hit games. Kyle Tucker, recently named to the National League All-Star team, went 1-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs.
The Cardinals dropped to 48-43 with the loss.
The Cubs are putting themselves in position to be big-time buyers at the trade deadline, and they've been linked to starting pitching on the market. With the MLB Draft less than a week away, teams are focused on that, but the trade market should heat up in the aftermath. The deadline is July 31.
Chicago is looking like a World Series contender in a loaded National League, and they lead the NL Central by four games entering play on Monday.
The Cubs will be off on Monday before kicking off the final week before the All-Star break on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins.
First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as left-hander Shota Imanaga (CHC) pitches against Simeon Woods Richardson. The Twins are 43-47.
