Chicago Cubs Outfielder Fills Stat Sheet in Historic Performance on Tuesday
The Chicago Cubs beat the Texas Rangers for the second straight night on Tuesday, winning 10-6 at Wrigley Field.
Chicago, 9-5, is now in first place in the National League Central while the Rangers, 8-4, remain in first place in the American League West.
The Cubs scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to turn a 6-6 tie into the eventual final outcome. Pete Crow-Armstrong was a major factor in the victory, going 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs, a run scored and two stolen bases.
At the age of 23, he joined some unique organizational history, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Pete Crow-Armstrong is the 2nd-youngest Cubs OF with a game featuring 3+ hits, 2+ RBI and 2+ SB, behind only Corey Patterson (Aug. 20, 2002).
"PCA," as he is known, is hitting .222 with no homers, five RBIs and six steals in the early going. He's in the third year of his career, all with the Cubs.
In addition to his contributions, Seiya Suzuki went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Kyle Tucker went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Tucker is the reigning National League Player of the Week.
The two teams will finish out their series on Wednesday with first pitch coming at 2:20 p.m. ET. Right-hander Tyler Mahle will pitch for Texas while Shota Imanaga gets the ball for Chicago.
Mahle is 1-0 on the young season with a 1.35 ERA while Imanaga continues to impress, going 2-0 with a 0.98 from the left side.
