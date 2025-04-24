Chicago Cubs Win Again as Justin Turner Makes Team History Not Seen in 19 Years
The Chicago Cubs continued to play excellent baseball on Wednesday, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 at Wrigley Field.
With the win, the Cubs are now 16-10 overall while the Dodgers fell to 16-9 with the loss.
Pete Crow-Armstrong continued the excellent start to his season in the win, going 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. He's now batting .294.
And while Justin Turner went just 1-for-3 with a walk, he did create some unique team history not seen in the last 19 years.
Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN on social media:
Found a good note for you, per @ESPNStatsInfo: Justin Turner is the first 40-year-old to steal a base for the Cubs since Greg Maddux in 2006.
Turner signed this past offseason and is struggling at the plate, hitting just .154 with no homers and four RBIs. Despite that, he's got an extremely decorated career. A 17-year veteran, he's also played with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.
A career .284 hitter, he's got 198 home runs and 818 RBIs. He is a two-time All-Star and he helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the 2020 COVID season.
The Cubs will be off on Thursday before kicking off a new series on Friday afternoon with the Philadelphia Phillies.
First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET as Taijuan Walker (PHI) pitches against Collin Rea (CHC).
Walker is 1-1 with a 2.29 ERA while Rea is 0-0 with a 1.32.
