New York Mets Create Team History in Walk-Off Win vs. Philadelphia Phillies
The New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field. With the win, the Mets ran their impressive early-season record to 18-7 through 25 games. The Phillies dropped to 13-12.
The Mets won on a walk-off single by Starling Marte with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, and they created some team history in the process.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
12-1 is the best 13-game home start in Mets history
After getting to the National League Championship Series last season and signing Juan Soto this offseason, the Mets appear focused on making their first trip to the World Series since 2015. They also appear to be one of the few teams that can challenge the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers, and they are doing all this without Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea in the starting rotation.
Francisco Lindor went 2-for-4 in the win while Soto was 1-for-4 and Pete Alonso was 1-for-5 with an RBI. Bret Baty also went 1-for-2 with two RBIs in the victory and Max Kranick earned the win on the mound. He's now 2-0 with a 2.81 ERA.
Both the Mets and Phillies will be off on Thursday before starting new weekend matchups on Friday. The Phillies will be in Chicago to take on the red-hot Cubs at 2:20 p.m. ET while the Mets will travel to Washington to take on the Nationals at 6:45 p.m. ET.
Kodai Senga will kick off the series on the mound for New York.
