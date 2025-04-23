Cleveland Guardians' All-Star Aids Teammate on Tuesday By Helping with Gender Reveal
What could be more wholesome than teammates helping teammates and friends helping friends?
In what's become a growing trend among Major League Baseball players, Cleveland Guardians' All-Star Steven Kwan helped teammate David Fry with the gender reveal for the upcoming birth of his child.
Per the Guardians on social media:
Steven Kwan called time last night and put on a pink wristband to reveal the gender of the baby that David Fry and his wife are expecting.
Congratulations to the Fry family, first and foremost!
Fry, 29, is a two-year veteran of the Guardians who is a lifetime .257 hitter with 18 homers and 66 RBIs. He used a big first half of the 2024 season to make the All-Star Game last year and delivered a critical walk-off home run in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.
He hasn't played yet this season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in the offseason.
Kwan, 27, is one of the best pure hitters in baseball, hitting .341 at the outset of this season. He's got four homers, 14 RBIs and four stolen bases.
He's a career .288 hitter who hit .292 a season ago.
The Guardians enter play on Wednesday at 14-9 overall and in first place in the American League Central. They will battle the Yankees at 1:10 p.m. ET. The Yankees are 14-10 and lead the American League East.
Luis L. Ortiz will pitch for Cleveland while Carlos Rodon goes for New York.
