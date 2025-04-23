Benches Clear in Korean League Game After Former All-Star Yasiel Puig Has Fastball Go Near Head
Former major league All-Star Yasiel Puig was involved in a benches-clearing incident on Wednesday during a game in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). Playing for the Kiwoom Heroes, Puig took exception to a fastball that was thrown near his head.
You can see the video below:
Now 34 years old, Puig is a seven-year veteran of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians. He burst onto the scene in 2013, producing a 4.7 WAR in just 104 games for the Dodgers. He made the All-Star team the following year and had three straight years of 20 homers or more from 2017-2019.
A lifetime .277 hitter, Puig did not play in the COVID 2020 season, and then hasn't played in the big leagues since.
He spent the 2021 campaign in Mexico and went to Korea in 2022. He played Winter Ball in 2023-2024 before going back to Mexico for the summer of 2024.
He's hitting just .204 with the Heroes in 26 games this season. He's got four homers and 14 RBIs. He's carrying a .274 on-base percentage.
Before the season began, Puig expressed interest in playing in the majors again, but clearly that hasn't materialized.
He was previously accused of sexual assault multiple times, settling those cases. He also had an issue involving an illegal sports gambling operation, to which he says he is not guilty.
Former major league pitcher Kenny Rosenberg, who spent parts of three seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, is also a member of the Heroes.
