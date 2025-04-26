Chicago Cubs Win Again as Pete Crow-Armstrong Continues Historic Start to Season
The Chicago Cubs shut out the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 on Friday at Wrigley Field, running their impressive record to 17-10 overall.
The Cubs are in first place in the National League Central while the 13-13 Phillies are in second in the National League East.
Pete Crow-Armstrong continued to make a big impact in the first month, going 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. He also stole two bases, giving him 12 for the year.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Fewest games played to reach 5 HR, 10 SB & 15 XBH in a season:
1987 Eric Davis: 23
1922 Ken Williams: 24
2025 Pete Crow-Armstrong: 26
1997 Larry Walker: 26
1988 Chris Sabo: 26
The former top prospect, now 23, is hitting .295 with five homers, 18 RBIs and the 12 steals. He's posted a .339 on-base percentage, helping solidify the Cubs' potent offensive attack.
Now in his third season in the big leagues, "PCA" is a .242 career hitter, but he appears to be in the midst of a breakout.
Collin Rea dominated on the mound in the win, going 5.0 scoreless innings and striking out seven. He's 1-0 with a 0.96 ERA right now.
The two teams will play again on Saturday with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Hard-throwing youngster Ben Brown will pitch for the Cubs while lefty Jesus Luzardo toes the rubber for Philadelphia.
Brown is 2-1 with a 4.57 ERA. Luzardo is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA.
Reports recently indicated that the Cubs had a deal in place to acquire Luzardo over the offseason in a trade with the Miami Marlins, but backed out over concerns with his medicals.
