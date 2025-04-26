Fastball

Chicago Cubs Win Again as Pete Crow-Armstrong Continues Historic Start to Season

The Cubs shut out the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 on Friday to run their early-season record to 17-10.

Brady Farkas

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field on April 23.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field on April 23. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs shut out the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0 on Friday at Wrigley Field, running their impressive record to 17-10 overall.

The Cubs are in first place in the National League Central while the 13-13 Phillies are in second in the National League East.

Pete Crow-Armstrong continued to make a big impact in the first month, going 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. He also stole two bases, giving him 12 for the year.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:

Fewest games played to reach 5 HR, 10 SB & 15 XBH in a season:

1987 Eric Davis: 23
1922 Ken Williams: 24
2025 Pete Crow-Armstrong: 26
1997 Larry Walker: 26
1988 Chris Sabo: 26

The former top prospect, now 23, is hitting .295 with five homers, 18 RBIs and the 12 steals. He's posted a .339 on-base percentage, helping solidify the Cubs' potent offensive attack.

Now in his third season in the big leagues, "PCA" is a .242 career hitter, but he appears to be in the midst of a breakout.

Collin Rea dominated on the mound in the win, going 5.0 scoreless innings and striking out seven. He's 1-0 with a 0.96 ERA right now.

The two teams will play again on Saturday with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Hard-throwing youngster Ben Brown will pitch for the Cubs while lefty Jesus Luzardo toes the rubber for Philadelphia.

Brown is 2-1 with a 4.57 ERA. Luzardo is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA.

Reports recently indicated that the Cubs had a deal in place to acquire Luzardo over the offseason in a trade with the Miami Marlins, but backed out over concerns with his medicals.

Related MLB Stories

SENSATIONAL SALVY: Salvador Perez recently accomplished something not seen since Willie Mays for the Royals in a doubleheader sweep of the Rockies this week. CLICK HERE:

OVERSEAS ACTION: Yasiel Puig, the former big-league All-Star, didn't take kindly to having a fastball thrown near his head while playing in the KBO. CLICK HERE:

BUDDY SYSTEM: Steven Kwan of the Guardians wore a pink wristband to let teammate David Fry know that he and his wife are expecting a baby girl. Here's the moment. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History