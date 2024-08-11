White Sox Rookie is the Only Position Player Since WWII to Accomplish this Sad Feat
After finally winning a game to snap the 21-game losing streak, the Chicago White Sox have lost three more consecutive games.
At 28-91, the White Sox are one of the worst teams in baseball history, and they may very well end up as the worst team in baseball history by the time the 2024 season is all said and done.
However, it's not just the organization that's suffering historical indignities - it's the players too.
Take this note from noted baseball historian Jayson Stark of 'The Athletic' about Sox rookie Brooks Baldwin:
He made his big-league debut for the White Sox on July 19. Except guess what happened next? Yup. Of the first 16 games he played in, his team lost all 16 of them.
This seemed kind of unusual. Thanks to the great Katie Sharp of Baseball Reference, I can tell you how unusual. How many other position players since World War 2 have seen their team lose the first 16 big-league games they participated in? This is where you’re supposed to say: That has to be none! And how right you are.
Yeesh, it's always good to say that you're a big leaguer, but that's not the kind of way you want to get welcomed to the show. The 23-year-old Baldwin was a 12th-round pick of the White Sox during the 2022 draft out of UNC Wilmington. Thus far, he's hitting .211 with one homer, five RBI and two stolen bases. He's gotten just 71 at-bats.
The White Sox have a rare off-day on a Sunday but will be back in action on Monday against the New York Yankees.
