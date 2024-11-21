Chris Sale of Atlanta Braves Makes Insane Baseball History with First Cy Young Win
Congratulations are in order for Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale, who captured an historic National League Cy Young Award victory on Wednesday night.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Chris Sale is the first pitcher to:
finish top-5 in Cy Young voting in 5+ straight years
then finish outside top 5 (or no votes at all) in 5+ straight yrs immediately after
AND THEN finish top-5 again after
AND HE WON!
BELIEVE IN YOURSELF. baseball is the best
@EliasSports
Sale beat out Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia Phillies) and Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) for the Cy Young. Tarik Skubal won the American League version of the award.
In his 14th season in the majors, Sale is 138-83 with a 3.04 lifetime ERA. He debuted with the White Sox in the 2010 season, staying there until 2016. He was traded to the Red Sox in 2017, helping them win the World Series in 2018 and get to the ALCS in 2021, though he only made nine starts that year.
Sale has dealt with frequent injury since 2019 and was traded to the Braves last offseason. All he did was put together the most dominant season in the National League, going 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA. He also struck out a National League-best 225 batters and made the All-Star team.
Sale's season was all the more impressive considering he helped anchor the Braves rotation once Spencer Strider was lost for the season to Tommy John surgery.
Despite injuries to Strider, Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies at various points of the year, the Braves made the playoffs. They earned a wild card berth and were eliminated in the wild card round.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.