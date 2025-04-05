Cincinnati Reds Do Something They Unfortunately Haven't Done in Almost 70 Years of History
After being shut out in three consecutive games, the Cincinnati Reds finally scored a run on Friday night. Unfortunately, they still lost 3-2 to the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Reds went scoreless for 35 consecutive innings, marking their longest such streak since 1946.
The Reds, armed with big expectations this season, are now 2-6 on the year. After hiring future Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona over the offseason, they are a trendy pick to do damage in the National League Central. In addition to Francona, they also have a roster loaded with young talent, including Hunter Greene, Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott. They finished fourth in the division a year ago and haven't made the playoffs since the 2020 COVID-shortened season.
The Reds and Brewers will be back in action again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Brady Singer will take the ball for Cincinnati. He's 1-0 through one start with eight strikeouts. The Reds acquired him this past offseason in a deal for former Rookie of the Year Jonathan India. They made the deal with the Kansas City Royals, who were looking for offensive help.
Elvin Rodriguez, 27, will start for Milwaukee. He's 0-1 with an ERA of 9.00 so far this season. He was hit around by the New York Yankees last weekend as part of the Yankees' "torpedo bat" explosion.
The two teams will finish the series on Sunday.
