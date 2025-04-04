St. Louis Cardinals Accomplish Something They Haven't Done in Nearly 70 Years of Team History
The St. Louis Cardinals lost on Friday, falling in an afternoon affair against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
While the 13-9 loss dropped the Cardinals to 4-3 on the young season, the team did continue to put up a solid offensive showing, even making history that hasn't been seen in nearly 70 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
The Cardinals have opened a season with seven straight games of 10+ hits for just the third time since 1900
They previously did so to open the 1901 and 1956 seasons
Only longer szn-opening streaks of 10+-hit games in MLB last 125 szns:
1999 CLE: 10
1961 PIT: 8
The Cardinals got down 5-0 after just one inning before working to mount a comeback. They scored one run in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the seventh and three in the ninth.
Lars Nootbaar went 2-for-5 while Brendan Donovan went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Alec Burleson posted a 3-for-4 while Donovan and Ivan Herrera each hit home runs.
The Cardinals finished tied for second in the National League Central last season and were predicted by many to take a a step back this season after letting Paul Goldschmidt, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson go, but they've gotten out to a nice start.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Andre Pallante will pitch for the Cardinals while prospect Richard Fitts will take the ball for Boston.
