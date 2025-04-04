Fastball

St. Louis Cardinals Accomplish Something They Haven't Done in Nearly 70 Years of Team History

The Cardinals are an offensive machine to start the year, despite taking a tough loss against the Boston Red Sox on Friday afternoon.

Brady Farkas

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 4.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 4. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals lost on Friday, falling in an afternoon affair against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

While the 13-9 loss dropped the Cardinals to 4-3 on the young season, the team did continue to put up a solid offensive showing, even making history that hasn't been seen in nearly 70 years.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:

The Cardinals have opened a season with seven straight games of 10+ hits for just the third time since 1900

They previously did so to open the 1901 and 1956 seasons

Only longer szn-opening streaks of 10+-hit games in MLB last 125 szns:

1999 CLE: 10
1961 PIT: 8

The Cardinals got down 5-0 after just one inning before working to mount a comeback. They scored one run in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the seventh and three in the ninth.

Lars Nootbaar went 2-for-5 while Brendan Donovan went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Alec Burleson posted a 3-for-4 while Donovan and Ivan Herrera each hit home runs.

The Cardinals finished tied for second in the National League Central last season and were predicted by many to take a a step back this season after letting Paul Goldschmidt, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson go, but they've gotten out to a nice start.

The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Andre Pallante will pitch for the Cardinals while prospect Richard Fitts will take the ball for Boston.

