Toronto Blue Jays Star Downplays Report of Looming Contract Extension
UPDATE, 7:05 p.m. ET: Guerrero downplayed this report after a loss to the Mets, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN.
I asked Vladimir GuerreroJr. if he's close to a deal with the Blue Jays.
(In Spanish): "Well, until now, I don't know anything. I've always tried to talk to my agent and I've always left that to my agent. I focus on playing. Until now, I don't know what you're talking about."
According to a report from MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez, the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are getting close to a massive contract extension worth more than $500 million.
Rodriguez put the following on social media on Friday afternoon:
Breaking News: According to my sources, VladimirGuerreroJr. and Toronto Blue Jays are very close to closing an extension agreement of more than $500 million dollars.
The Blue Jays and Guerrero failed to reach a contract extension all offseason, despite Guerrero saying that he was willing to stay in Toronto if they met his asking price. They did not, despite Guerrero's self-imposed deadline of the first day of spring training, but apparently the two sides have continued to talk.
Still just 26 years old, Guerrero is one of the more accomplished sluggers in the sport right now. He's a four-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Silver Slugger who led the majors in homers with 48 back in 2021. He's received MVP votes in three different seasons.
He's out to a .267 start this season with 0 homers and three RBIs. He's scored three runs and has an on-base percentage of .343.
If the Jays are able to lock him up long-term, they'll be pairing him with Anthony Santander, who signed a five-year deal this past offseason. The team also locked up Jeff Hoffman and traded for second baseman Andres Gimenez.
In addition to Guerrero, multi-time All-Star Bo Bichette is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.
