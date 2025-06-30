Miami Marlins Break Multiple Franchise Records By Dominating Road Trip
There's no place like the road for the Miami Marlins.
Despite being buried in last place in the NL East for basically 14 months straight, the Marlins have finally climbed into fourth thanks to their sudden emergence in away games. Miami kept the ball rolling by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Sunday, securing the 6-4 victory thanks to a five-run top of the eighth inning.
The Marlins have now won seven games in a row, the last six of which have all taken place outside of Miami. In each of their last nine road games, the Marlins have emerged victorious, setting a franchise record in the process.
Between their success in Arizona and San Francisco last week, Miami has gone undefeated on a road trip of six-plus games for the first time in franchise history.
The Marlins will try to stay hot back at loanDepot Park on Tuesday, when they are set to open up a series against the Minnesota Twins.
