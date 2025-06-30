Fastball

Miami Marlins Break Multiple Franchise Records By Dominating Road Trip

By completing their sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, the Miami Marlins extended their winning streak to seven and won their ninth away game in a row.

Sam Connon

Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks (34) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Chase Field.
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks (34) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Chase Field. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

There's no place like the road for the Miami Marlins.

Despite being buried in last place in the NL East for basically 14 months straight, the Marlins have finally climbed into fourth thanks to their sudden emergence in away games. Miami kept the ball rolling by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Sunday, securing the 6-4 victory thanks to a five-run top of the eighth inning.

The Marlins have now won seven games in a row, the last six of which have all taken place outside of Miami. In each of their last nine road games, the Marlins have emerged victorious, setting a franchise record in the process.

Between their success in Arizona and San Francisco last week, Miami has gone undefeated on a road trip of six-plus games for the first time in franchise history.

The Marlins will try to stay hot back at loanDepot Park on Tuesday, when they are set to open up a series against the Minnesota Twins.

Related MLB Stories

  • SOTO'S HISTORIC JUNE: Even though the New York Mets got swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, Juan Soto was still able to finish the month with an 1.196 OPS that slotted him into the history books. CLICK HERE
  • DEVERS TO WBC: Rafael Devers, who was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants earlier this month, is set to suit up for the Dominican Republic on the international stage next March. CLICK HERE
  • GRAY MAKES HISTORY: Sonny Gray needed just 89 pitches to deal a complete game shutout against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, slotting the St. Louis Cardinals veteran into the history books. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

Home/History