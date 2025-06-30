Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz Joins Historic Company With Multi-Home Run Explosion
Oneil Cruz has been going through an up-and-down season to say the least, but the Pittsburgh Pirates' young star still found a way to make history at the plate on Sunday.
Cruz went yard twice in the Pirates' 12-1 win over the New York Mets, helping his team complete the sweep with two-run bombs in the first and seventh innings. He is now batting .210 with 15 home runs, 35 RBIs, 45 runs, 27 stolen bases, a .740 OPS and a 1.0 WAR through 74 games this season.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Cruz is only the third Pirates player this century to post a 15-home run, 25-stolen base season, and he did it with three months to spare. Starling Marte achieved the feat three times – in 2015, 2018 and 2019 – while Andrew McCutchen did so in both 2010 and 2013.
By joining Marte and McCutchen in the history books, the 26-year-old shortstop-turned-center fielder is proving his worth on the stat sheet. If he wins over management by erasing any concerns about his hustle and effort – considering they benched him Friday – Cruz could become a franchise cornerstone once again.
The Pirates will open a series with the St. Louis Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. ET on Monday.
Related MLB Stories
- MARLINS ON FIRE: By completing their sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, the Miami Marlins extended their winning streak to seven and won their ninth away game in a row. CLICK HERE
- SOTO'S HISTORIC JUNE: Even though the New York Mets got swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, Juan Soto was still able to finish the month with an 1.196 OPS that slotted him into the history books. CLICK HERE
- DEVERS TO WBC: Rafael Devers, who was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants earlier this month, is set to suit up for the Dominican Republic on the international stage next March. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.