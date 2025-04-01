Cincinnati Reds Rout Texas Rangers as Elly De La Cruz Makes Baseball History
The Cincinnati Reds earned their second win of the year on Monday night, routing the Texas Rangers 14-3 at Great American Ball Park. The Reds scored six runs in the first two innings, and added a six-run sixth in the victory.
Newcomer Brady Singer led the way on the mound, tossing 7.0 scoreless innings. He walked two and struck out eight. On offense, the Reds were paced by Elly De La Cruz, who went 4-for-5 with two home runs, seven RBIs, a stolen base and four runs scored.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, De La Cruz made some baseball history as well.
This is Elly De La Cruz’s 3rd career game with 3+ extra-base hits and at least 1 SB
That’s the most such games by any player before turning 24, since 1900
Broke a tie at 2 with Joe Morgan & Orlando Cepeda
One of the most talented players in baseball, De La Cruz is out to a .438 start in the early going. A career .252 hitter, De La Cruz is now in his third major league season. He had 25 home runs a season ago and he figures to be in contention for an All-Star spot, and possibly an MVP, throughout the year.
The Rangers are now 3-2 after the loss. The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Nathan Eovaldi, who started for the Rangers on Opening Day, will get the ball on the mound while Carson Spiers makes his first start for the Reds.
