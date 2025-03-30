Toronto Blue Jays Place Three-Time Cy Young Winner on Injured List
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer has been placed on the injured list following his first start of the season on Saturday. In that start, Scherzer left with what was described as "right lat soreness." Scherzer says the issue is related to a thumb injury he's dealt with since spring training.
The Jays have recalled lefty Easton Lucas from Triple-A.
Scherzer went just 3.0 innings in his debut, giving up two earned runs on three hits. He walked none and struck out one.
One of the most decorated pitchers of his era, Scherzer signed a one-year deal this offseason. An eight-time All-Star, he is also a three-time Cy Young winner. A 17-year veteran of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Texas Rangers and Jays, he is 216-112 lifetime. He has amassed 3,408 career strikeouts, which is the second-most among active players, behind only Justin Verlander.
He's led baseball in strikeouts in three different seasons and has received MVP votes in six different years.
The Blue Jays are 1-2 on the season and will finish out the series with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon.
First pitch is set for 1:37 p.m. ET as Chris Bassitt goes for Toronto. He'll be opposed by Japanese right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano. The 35-year-old was brought over this offseason after a storied career in the NPB.
At this time, there's no timetable for Scherzer's return, but he's said he needs to get his thumb under control, so you can imagine he'll be diligent.
