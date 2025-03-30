Baltimore Orioles Get Positive Injury News on Key Offseason Acquisition
The Baltimore Orioles got some solid postgame news on starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano, who left Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with an apparent injury.
Per Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun on social media:
Orioles' Sugano left the game with cramps, the Orioles announced. A sigh of relief
The Orioles lost the game 3-1, splitting the four-game series. Sugano went 4.0 innings, surrendering two earned runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out one. The 35-year-old is expected to be a big part of the O's rotation this season, so they can ill-afford him to lose him, especially with Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish on the injured list.
The O's are coming off a season in which they finished second in the American League East and advanced to the playoffs, losing in the American League wild card series. They figure to be very solid again this season, but the pitching injuries and depth are certainly a concern.
They also lost Anthony Santander out of the middle of the order and saw Corbin Burnes leave in free agency.
The Orioles are going to return home for their home opener on Monday afternoon against the division-rival Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox entered play on Sunday at 1-2 on the season, but they have World Series aspirations and will be a season-long challenger for Baltimore.
Left-hander Sean Newcomb, formerly of the Atlanta Braves, will pitch for Boston while fellow left-hander Cade Povich will toe the rubber for the Orioles.
