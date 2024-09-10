Guardians and Cardinals Star Closers Set to Pair with White Sox in Extremely Rare History
Neither Emmanuel Clase (Cleveland Guardians) nor Ryan Helsley (St. Louis Cardinals) play for the Chicago White Sox, but the duo is set to pair with them in some unique baseball history anyways.
Both Clase and Helsley have 43 saves, while the White Sox have just 33 wins.
Per James Smyth of the YES Network on social media, it's extremely rare to have a closer(s) end up with more saves in a season than a single team has wins. It has happened on just a few occasions:
White Sox 33 Wins
Clase & Helsley 43 SV, Finnegan 36
More Saves Than a Team Has Wins
2003 (Tigers 43)
Eric Gagne 55
John Smoltz 45
Billy Wagner 44
2004 (Diamondbacks 51)
Mariano Rivera 53
2008 (Nationals 59 Mariners 61)
Francisco Rodriguez 62
2018 (Orioles 47)
Edwin Diaz 57
It's been a dreadful year for the White Sox, who are on track to be the worst team in the Modern Era (since 1920). They've dealt with ineffectiveness and injury, and have traded away most of the big-league roster over the last calendar year. They've dealt Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Jake Burger, Gregory Santos, Joe Kelly, Keynan Middleton, Dylan Cease, Aaron Bummer, Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde, just since the trade deadline in 2023.
As for Clase, he's likely to receive some American League Cy Young votes for his efforts. He is one major reason why the Guardians are leading the American League Central. The White Sox and Guardians play each other on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET.
Ben Lively pitches for Cleveland against Jonathan Cannon.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.