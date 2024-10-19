Cleveland Guardians Slugger Continues to Move Up Historic List Among Canadian Players
The Cleveland Guardians lost to the New York Yankees 8-6 on Friday night in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field.
With the loss, the Guardians now trail the Yankees 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. After winning the American League Central, they are just one loss away from elimination.
Despite the loss, Game 5 was a big one for Guardians slugger Josh Naylor. He went 2-for-5 with a double, a single and three RBI.
He also moved up a pair of historic lists among Canadian-born players.
Per the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum on social media:
Josh Naylor passes HoF’er Larry Walker with his 6th career playoff double (2nd all-time) and passes HoF’er George Selkirk with his 11th career RBI (4th all-time). @SNstats @baseballcanada @coopincanada
Naylor had a phenomenal season and continues to be a driving force in the Guardians lineup. Still just 27 years old, he hit .243 this year with 31 homers and 108 RBI. He pairs with Jose Ramirez to make one of the best offensive duos in the entire American League.
The Guardians will take on the Yankees again on Saturday night as they look to extend their season. First pitch from Progressive Field is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. Carlos Rodon, who started Game 1, will take the ball for New York. The Guardians will go with right-hander Tanner Bibee, who started Game 2 of this series. Considering he's on short rest, he likely can't be expected to deliver a lengthy outing.
