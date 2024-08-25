Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez Crushes Home Run, Moves Up Historic AL Leaderboard

Most career home runs among (primary) 3rd basemen in American League history:

333- Graig Nettles

330- Adrian Beltre

292- Gary Gaetti

275- Dean Palmer

268- Brooks Robinson

261- Evan Longoria

249- Jose Ramirez (Via 1 in Saturday's 13-5 @CleGuardians victory vs TEX)

248- Eric Chavez