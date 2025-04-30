Collection of Blowout Wins Across MLB Tie Longstanding Record
For as many tight games as there were across MLB on Tuesday, there were just as many one-sided affairs.
The New York Yankees, for instance, hit three consecutive home runs to open their showdown with the Baltimore Orioles, setting the stage for a 15-3 victory. The Texas Rangers did even better against the Athletics, beating them 15-2.
To cap off Tuesday's action, the Los Angeles Dodgers ran away from the Miami Marlins to the tune of a 15-2 win of their own.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the three teams winning by 12-plus runs is tied for the second-most on a single day in MLB history. It is the first time since July 29, 2021, that the feat was achieved and the 15th time overall since 1900.
The only time four teams notched wins of that magnitude was on May 24, 1884.
The Chicago Cubs also beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0, while the Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 10-2, but neither of those were technically included in the historic group of blowouts.
All of those series will continue Wednesday, with the Pirates, Blue Jays, Marlins, A's and O's seeking redemption from the beatdowns they took Tuesday.
