Fastball

Chicago Cubs Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong Carves Out Spot in Franchise Record Books

Pete Crow-Armstrong went yard in the Chicago Cubs' blowout win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, continuing to stuff the stat sheet in ways never seen in franchise history.

Sam Connon

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) gestures as he circles the bases on a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) gestures as he circles the bases on a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pete Crow-Armstrong did more than double the Chicago Cubs' lead when he crushed a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Despite finishing the contest 1-for-4, the 23-year-old center fielder is now batting .284 with six home runs, 12 stolen bases, 21 RBIs and 23 runs so far in 2025. His contributions have the Cubs sitting atop the NL Central at 18-12, thanks to their 9-0 win in the series opener.

According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Crow-Armstrong is the first Cubs player ever to record at least six home runs, 12 stolen bases, 20 RBIs and 20 runs through his first 30 games of a season.

Crow-Armstrong was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Cubs' farm system and the No. 16 prospect in baseball entering the 2024 campaign. He showed promise as a rookie, but is flashing star potential as a sophomore.

The Cubs and Pirates will continue their series Wednesday. First pitch is on the books for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Related MLB Stories

  • VARSHO STUMBLES INTO HIGHLIGHT: Daulton Varsho nearly gave up an extra-base hit by tripping out in center field, but the Blue Jays' defensive star somehow recovered to make an incredible backhanded snag. CLICK HERE
  • DEJONG UNDERGOES SURGERY: Paul DeJong suffered a broken nose when he got hit in the face by a pitch on April 15, ultimately opting for surgery that could keep the Nationals infielder out until the All-Star break. CLICK HERE
  • MANFRED, TRUMP TALK ROSE: Rob Manfred took a trip to the White House to speak with president Donald Trump earlier this month, discussing Reds legend Pete Rose and his lifetime ban during their meeting. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History