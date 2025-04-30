Chicago Cubs Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong Carves Out Spot in Franchise Record Books
Pete Crow-Armstrong did more than double the Chicago Cubs' lead when he crushed a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.
Despite finishing the contest 1-for-4, the 23-year-old center fielder is now batting .284 with six home runs, 12 stolen bases, 21 RBIs and 23 runs so far in 2025. His contributions have the Cubs sitting atop the NL Central at 18-12, thanks to their 9-0 win in the series opener.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Crow-Armstrong is the first Cubs player ever to record at least six home runs, 12 stolen bases, 20 RBIs and 20 runs through his first 30 games of a season.
Crow-Armstrong was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Cubs' farm system and the No. 16 prospect in baseball entering the 2024 campaign. He showed promise as a rookie, but is flashing star potential as a sophomore.
The Cubs and Pirates will continue their series Wednesday. First pitch is on the books for 6:40 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- VARSHO STUMBLES INTO HIGHLIGHT: Daulton Varsho nearly gave up an extra-base hit by tripping out in center field, but the Blue Jays' defensive star somehow recovered to make an incredible backhanded snag. CLICK HERE
- DEJONG UNDERGOES SURGERY: Paul DeJong suffered a broken nose when he got hit in the face by a pitch on April 15, ultimately opting for surgery that could keep the Nationals infielder out until the All-Star break. CLICK HERE
- MANFRED, TRUMP TALK ROSE: Rob Manfred took a trip to the White House to speak with president Donald Trump earlier this month, discussing Reds legend Pete Rose and his lifetime ban during their meeting. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.