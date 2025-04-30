New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge Joins Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle in Franchise History
The New York Yankees' offense exploded right off the bat against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, and Aaron Judge was once again in the middle of their historic performance.
Judge hit the second bomb of the Yankees' back-to-back-to-back home runs that opened the contest, sparking a five-run first inning. New York wound up winning 15-3, while Judge finished 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs.
The 33-year-old right fielder is now batting .412 with nine home runs, 29 RBIs, a 1.235 OPS and a 2.7 WAR so far in 2025.
According to New York Yankees Stats, Judge is now one of three Yankees with at least nine home runs and a batting average over .400 through the first 30 games of a season. He is the first to achieve the feat since Mickey Mantle in 1956, with Lou Gehrig's 1927 campaign rounding out the exclusive group.
Judge currently leads MLB in hits, total bases, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and WAR. He also leads the American League in runs and RBIs.
At this point last year, Judge was batting .207 with a .754 OPS. He went on to win his second AL MVP award and guide New York back to the World Series.
Judge will look to continue his historic start to the season in Wednesday's rubber match against the Orioles. First pitch from Camden Yards is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- VARSHO STUMBLES INTO HIGHLIGHT: Daulton Varsho nearly gave up an extra-base hit by tripping out in center field, but the Blue Jays' defensive star somehow recovered to make an incredible backhanded snag. CLICK HERE
- PCA STAYS HOT: Pete Crow-Armstrong went yard in the Cubs' blowout win over the Pirates on Tuesday, continuing to stuff the stat sheet in ways never seen in franchise history. CLICK HERE
- BREGMAN MATCHES MANNY: Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman stuffed the stat sheet against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, going 3-for-5 with a home run to earn a spot in the franchise history books. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.