LA Dodgers Fan Favorite Kiké Hernández Dons Pitcher's Helmet in Historic Outing
Kiké Hernández has long provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with invaluable dynamism at the plate and in the field, and his showing on Tuesday night was no exception.
Hernández wasn't in the starting lineup against the Miami Marlins, but he did come off the bench to replace first baseman Freddie Freeman in the seventh inning. He drew a walk when he first stepped into the batter's box in the bottom of the frame, coming around to score on a Teoscar Hernández single.
The very next inning, the utility man got on board again with a single and scored on another Teoscar base hit. That made it a 15-2 ballgame heading into the ninth, meaning the Dodgers didn't have to burn any of their high-leverage relievers.
Instead, manager Dave Roberts handed the ball to Hernández, who had previously pitched once in 2018 and four times in 2024. The 33-year-old took the mound in style, too, wearing a pitcher's helmet to go with his signature sport glasses.
Hernández gave up two infield singles, but no walks or runs. He locked down the win and made history in the process.
According to OptaSTATS, Hernández is the only player in MLB's modern era to score multiple runs, play multiple positions and post a scoreless relief outing.
Hernández is now batting .169 with a .683 OPS and 0.2 WAR in 22 games this season. He ERA over the past two seasons dropped to 3.38, as well.
The Dodgers became the second team in the majors to reach 20 wins in 2025 thanks in part of Hernández's contributions, on top of clinching the series victory over the Marlins. Los Angeles and Miami will face off one more time on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- JUDGE KEEPS MASHING: Aaron Judge blasted another home run to open up the Yankees' blowout win over the Orioles, all while keeping his batting average well above .400. CLICK HERE
- PCA STAYS HOT: Pete Crow-Armstrong went yard in the Cubs' blowout win over the Pirates on Tuesday, continuing to stuff the stat sheet in ways never seen in franchise history. CLICK HERE
- BREGMAN MATCHES MANNY: Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman stuffed the stat sheet against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, going 3-for-5 with a home run to earn a spot in the franchise history books. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.