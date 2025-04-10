Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves Combine to Make Woeful Baseball History
Major League Baseball is full of outstanding teams in the early going of this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants all look excellent, while there's also good teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs.
However, with the good comes the bad, and there are three teams combining to make disappointing baseball history.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
The White Sox, Braves and Rockies are all 2-9 this season.
It’s the first time since 1998 (Marlins, A’s, D-Backs) that 3 teams started 2-9 or worse through 11 games in the same season.
The Braves are, by far, the most surprising member of this trio. After getting to the playoffs last season, the Braves seemed to be even stronger this season after adding Jurickson Profar in the offseason. However, Profar was suspended 80 games for PED use and Reynaldo Lopez is on the injured list. The team also doesn't have Spencer Strider or Ronald Acuna Jr. back from injuries, though both are expected to return sooner rather than later. Strider could even be back in mid-April.
As for the White Sox, this was more of what was expected. After going 41-121 last season, the group is in a massive rebuild under first-year manager Will Venable. The Sox's biggest priority this year is prospect development and eventually those guys will come to the majors and start to make an impact.
The Rockies had the second-worst record in baseball last year, and are working through their own rebuild. They just called up top prospects Chase Dollander and Zac Veen.
