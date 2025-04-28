Colorado Rockies Lose Again to Continue Historically Poor Start to Season
The Colorado Rockies have had a tough time hanging around in games so far in 2025, and that remained the case on Sunday.
The Cincinnati Reds scored three runs in the first inning and ultimately led 7-0 through five. Even when the Rockies finally scored a run in the eighth, the Reds answered in the ninth to close out an 8-1 victory.
As a result, Colorado dropped to 4-23 on the season. That is good for the worst record in baseball, 2.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox.
According to Underdog Sports’ Justin Havens, the Rockies are the fifth team in the modern era to start a season 4-23 or worse. The 2022 Reds were the last team to start so slow.
Sunday’s seven-run loss brought the Rockies’ run differential down to -69, which is 30 runs worse than anyone else in MLB this season.
Havens also noted that Colorado is one of just seven teams in the Wild Card era to carry a run differential that bad through 27 games. That puts them in the same company as the 2024 White Sox, who wound up posting the worst record in MLB in over a century.
This marks the fourth year in a row that a team has been so thoroughly outplayed to this point in a season. The 2022 Reds also achieved the lowly feat, as did the 2023 Oakland Athletics. Needless to say, none of those teams contended for a playoff spot.
Colorado has a chance to snap its six-game losing streak against the Atlanta Braves on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET.
