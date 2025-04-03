Colorado Rockies' Antonio Senzatela Makes History By Continuing to Escape Jams
Antonio Senzatela has been far from perfect so far this season, but the Colorado Rockies pitcher has been dancing around trouble to a historic degree.
The 30-year-old right-hander gave up 10 hits in his 5.1 innings of action against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. And yet, all the Phillies could muster up against him was one unearned run.
Philadelphia stranded one runner in the first, three in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. After Senzatela got the hook, however, the Phillies scored on a home run and wild pitch to secure the 3-1 victory.
In his regular season debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 29, Senzatela tossed 4.1 scoreless innings. He gave up nine hits and two walks without any strikeouts that day.
Senzatela now boasts a 2.172 WHIP and .457 on-base percentage against in 2025, which hardly lines up with his perfect 0.00 ERA. He has given up 19 hits, none of which have led to an earned run.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that is the most hits a pitcher has allowed through their first two appearances of a regular season without giving up an earned run since earned runs became an official stat in 1913.
There are only three examples of a pitcher achieving the feat in any two-game span over the last 95 years, none of which were done by a Rockies pitcher. Bill Lee did it in 1938, Stan Bahnsen did it in 1973 and Jaime Navarro did it in 1993.
Senzatela already made history before the regular season got underway, finishing Cactus League play with a franchise-record 1.21 ERA. In those spring training exhibition contests, though, Senzatela put up a 0.896 WHIP.
Regardless of how he has gotten the job done, Senzatela's production in 2025 thus far is a step in the right direction considering the downturn his career took a few years back.
Senzatela averaged 28 appearances a year between 2017 and 2021, not even including the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign when he made all 12 of his scheduled starts. He went 36-35 with a 4.84 ERA, 1.408 WHIP, 103 ERA+ and 7.0 WAR in that span before tearing his left ACL in 2022 and undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023.
In his five big league starts between August 19, 2022 and Sept. 28, 2024, Senzatela went 0-2 with a 5.85 ERA and 1.600 WHIP.
Senzatela seems to have put those struggles behind him, routinely working his way out of jams so far this season.
The Rockies, who sit dead last in the NL West at 1-5, open up a series with the Athletics on Friday. Senzatela's next start likely won't come until next Tuesday or Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
